No threat to government; Sheikh Rashid says

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said there was no threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as all political parties and people fully support to the incumbent government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said there was no threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government as all political parties and people fully support to the incumbent government

He said while speaking as a chief guest on the oath taking ceremony of Students Council of Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College here.

The minister said PTI government would complete its five-year term and bring the country out of many crises, it had inherited from previous governments.

He said there was no political party standing by Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid-e-Azam was part of the coalition partner of the government.

He said ML-1 project would be started this year while tender of Leh Expressway would be issued within 15 days that would be completed at the cost of Rs80 billion.

The minister said two universities including information technology university and railway university would be set up in the city in collaboration with Chinese government.

"When the first women university - Fatima Jinnah University - was built, it was posed who would study in it. But today, girls from all over provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan are getting education there," he said.

Sheikh Rashid said the government was determined to provide best health facilities to the local as well as adjoining areas' residents and the work on construction of 200-beds hospital was underway and it would be completed by 2021.

He said 14 operation theaters would be set up in the hospital including a hostel for working staffers.

Later, the minister administered oath to the newly elected body of students council.