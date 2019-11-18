UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Threat To Government; Sheikh Rashid Says

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:52 PM

No threat to government; Sheikh Rashid says

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said there was no threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as all political parties and people fully support to the incumbent government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said there was no threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as all political parties and people fully support to the incumbent government.

He said while speaking as a chief guest on the oath taking ceremony of Students Council of Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College here.

The minister said PTI government would complete its five-year term and bring the country out of many crises, it had inherited from previous governments.

He said there was no political party standing by Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid-e-Azam was part of the coalition partner of the government.

He said ML-1 project would be started this year while tender of Leh Expressway would be issued within 15 days that would be completed at the cost of Rs80 billion.

The minister said two universities including information technology university and railway university would be set up in the city in collaboration with Chinese government.

"When the first women university - Fatima Jinnah University - was built, it was posed who would study in it. But today, girls from all over provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan are getting education there," he said.

Sheikh Rashid said the government was determined to provide best health facilities to the local as well as adjoining areas' residents and the work on construction of 200-beds hospital was underway and it would be completed by 2021.

He said 14 operation theaters would be set up in the hospital including a hostel for working staffers.

Later, the minister administered oath to the newly elected body of students council.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Education China Fatima Jinnah Rashid Women Muslim All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

KMC removes encroachments from different areas of ..

3 minutes ago

Farmers advised to complete wheat sowing by 30th

3 minutes ago

Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles in Dec-20 ..

3 minutes ago

5,996 confirmed dengue patients visit FGPC hospita ..

3 minutes ago

Pak Navy sets up free eye camp at Gujjo, Thatta

7 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in bo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.