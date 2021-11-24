UrduPoint.com

No Threat To Govt From Opposition' Protest Rallies: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that the government is not threatened by the opposition's protest rallies as the public of the country has already rejected their narrative.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized that it is not the first time that opposition parties have announced a protest against the government as opposition parties had staged failed protests in the last two waves, but they have not succeeded in their aims to get National Reconciliation Ordinance.

He said Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) are just announcing protest against the government to secure relief in their ongoing corruption cases but the opposition's attempt to blackmail the government will not yield any results.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is the only party that has the sense of realization of current issues and it would complete its constitutional term.

He further advised that PDM instead of wasting time on holding rallies for protecting their vested interest, should come up with positive suggestions and would actively work for the interests of public-related issues.

