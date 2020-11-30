No threat to govt from political orphans gathered at PDM: Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said there was no threat to the incumbent government from political orphans and unemployed gathered under umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Nobody could dislodge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it was elected by the people with overwhelming majority in the general election 2018, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had held historical struggle to come into power to cleanse the menace of corruption by carrying out the accountability process against corrupts elements present in the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the PDM leadership could not create obstacles in the way of democratic system that was why the government had asked them to avoid holding public power shows as the coronavirus was soaring through such gatherings.

Faisal Vawda disclosed the PDM leaders were political acrobats as they were doing futile exercise through public meetings in different parts of the country.

He said PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had used pathetic and unparliamentary language during her speech in Multan, adding the PTI leaders had now reserved a right to answer her with same manner.

He said the PML-N morally call to its supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to come back the country to face corruption cases registered against him.