Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:37 PM

No threat to Khatam-e-Nabuwat, madrasas: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that there was no threat to Khatam-e-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophethood) doctrine and madrasas from anyone as the armed forces and Ulema were the custodians of ideological and geographical frontiers of the country

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that there was no threat to Khatam-e-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophethood) doctrine and madrasas from anyone as the armed forces and Ulema were the custodians of ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

Speaking at the Jamia Ahyaul Aloom Eidgah here, he said Pakistan was established by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with their elders Allama Shabir Usmani and Allama Zafar Usmani.

He said Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa should order ulema and madrasa students to wage jihad at the Kashmir as the advance force of Pakistan Army to combat Indian aggression.

He said ulema would always favor good step and deed of the government and oppose any wrong measures. He said the youth must not be de-tracked in the name of religion.

Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman, Maulana Amar Nazeer Baloch, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Mufti Imran, Maulana Asgar-ul-Hussaini, Maulana Ishfaq-ur-Rehman Pitafi, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Qari Muhammad Qasim Sangee, Karim Muhammad Ejaz Malik and Maulana Khalid Makki also spoke on the occasion.

