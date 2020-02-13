UrduPoint.com
No Threat To PTI Govt From PPP, PML-N: Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said there was no threat to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Both the political parties would continue supporting the democratic system as the issues of price hike, inflation and governance would be overcome by the present government, he stated while talking to a private news channel. As regards the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the minister said there was need to strengthen the NAB laws in order to expedite the process of accountability against the corrupt elements.

The PTI voters wanted to see all the corrupt people behind the bars, he added.

About the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) and the ML-1, he said the government was bound to complete the projects within the time frame as per the Supreme Court's orders. Though the KCR was the responsibility of Sindh government, yet the Federal Government would help it in the larger public interest.

To a question about PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the minister said she would not be allowed by the government to leave abroad.

