No Threat To USC's Regular, Contractual Employees: Rana Tanveer
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday told the Senate that there was no threat to the rights of regular and contractual employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).
Taking to the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament, he assured that the government was not going to close USC, however, proposals were under consideration to restructure, privatize or run the affairs of USC on public-private partnership with the consultation of government allies parties.
He said that the government provides a subsidy of Rs 50 billion to USC to facilitate the public to provide cheaper daily used items and last year the govt had provided an amount of Rs 17 bln to USC under the Ramzan relief package, however, the amount was not used properly to facilitate the people.
He said that the federal govt had increased the Ramzan package amount to Rs 20 bln this year while the provinces were also providing substantial amounts through cash to the needy accounts.
Tanveer said that govt were shutting down only non-profitable USC stores which were opened in needless locations.
He said that country was moving towards the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sahrif and Pakistan's position had been strengthened at the global level and the trust of international financial institutions and big powers showed the best economic policies of the government.
APP/tmg-rzr-tsw
Recent Stories
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open hearing held in Khairpur to address Public Grievances1 minute ago
-
No threat to USC's regular, contractual employees: Rana Tanveer1 minute ago
-
Tremors felt in Swat, Buner, and Malakand Division2 minutes ago
-
Age limit for PMS exams raised to 35 years12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Secretary Mengal makes surprise visit to Camp Jail21 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 1921 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui criticize PTI over undermining of national institutions22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 248 kg drugs in five operations42 minutes ago
-
Investigative process more effective, robust, several culprits in Jail: SSP Larkana1 hour ago
-
Kamber police arrest wanted criminals1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker involved in illegal immigration via sea1 hour ago