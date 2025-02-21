ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday told the Senate that there was no threat to the rights of regular and contractual employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Taking to the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament, he assured that the government was not going to close USC, however, proposals were under consideration to restructure, privatize or run the affairs of USC on public-private partnership with the consultation of government allies parties.

He said that the government provides a subsidy of Rs 50 billion to USC to facilitate the public to provide cheaper daily used items and last year the govt had provided an amount of Rs 17 bln to USC under the Ramzan relief package, however, the amount was not used properly to facilitate the people.

He said that the federal govt had increased the Ramzan package amount to Rs 20 bln this year while the provinces were also providing substantial amounts through cash to the needy accounts.

Tanveer said that govt were shutting down only non-profitable USC stores which were opened in needless locations.

He said that country was moving towards the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sahrif and Pakistan's position had been strengthened at the global level and the trust of international financial institutions and big powers showed the best economic policies of the government.

APP/tmg-rzr-tsw