No threats to govt from opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is not threatened by the corrupt, and dishonest opposition.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) further strengthened the government by attacking and mocking the national institutions, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged the opposition parties to avoid criticizing or targeting the valiant and great armed forces as they were contributing their services in containing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, Locust, flood and other natural calamities.

He said the government was ready to hold talks with opposition parties for legislation or reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), police and electoral systems to achieve desirous results.

He said the government was performing its duties sincerely and delivering in utmost larger interest of the country besides taking solid measures to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the common man.

Replying to a question, he categorically stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz cannot travel to aboard as she was facing serious corruption and money laundering cases in the country.

Replying to another question, he advised the whole nation to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing face masks, frequently washing hands and others to cope with novel coronavirus.