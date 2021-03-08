No threats to PTI govt: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said there was no threat to the present government as Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed the confidence of masses and the Parliament.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was working for the country's development, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI was nothing without Imran Khan as he was a popular leader. The prime minister was adopting measures to cope with the challenges and crises being confronted by country, he added.

He said Sadiq Sanjrani would again be elected Senate chairman. Former president Asif Ali Zardari was involved in horse-trading and corrupt practices in the recent Senate elections, he alleged.

He said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would continue performing his duties as Minister of Finance.

Replying to a question, he said law would take its course if anybody would indulge in extra-constitutional activities during the Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz had no political future.