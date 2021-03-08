UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Threats To PTI Govt: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

No threats to PTI govt: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said there was no threat to the present government as Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed the confidence of masses and the Parliament.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was working for the country's development, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI was nothing without Imran Khan as he was a popular leader. The prime minister was adopting measures to cope with the challenges and crises being confronted by country, he added.

He said Sadiq Sanjrani would again be elected Senate chairman. Former president Asif Ali Zardari was involved in horse-trading and corrupt practices in the recent Senate elections, he alleged.

He said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would continue performing his duties as Minister of Finance.

Replying to a question, he said law would take its course if anybody would indulge in extra-constitutional activities during the Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz had no political future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Parliament Long March Muslim Government Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Controversy after French professors accused of Isl ..

26 minutes ago

Sweden Receives Estonia's Order for 250 Latest Car ..

26 minutes ago

Spain's Rajoy 'was paid illegal bonuses', slush fu ..

26 minutes ago

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: ..

26 minutes ago

Jury selection delayed in trial of officer charged ..

26 minutes ago

Gillani's leaked video case: Election Commission o ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.