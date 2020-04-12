No tolerance against those taking bribe from poor in funds' distribution

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::No amount of negligence or bribery will be tolerated in connection with the provision of funds to the poor and deserving people under the Ehsaas Kalaafat Program.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam while talking to the media men.

He said stern action would be taken against all those involved in cutting certain amount from the poor and deserving persons.

The deputy commissioner said if anyone found negligence or involved in such a criminal act severe disciplinary action against him will be taken.

Doing this, the deputy commissioner asked the people to lodge complaint if anyone demanding from them bribes. The people have been asked to immediately contact the control room setup by the district administration.

Strict action would be taken against two retailers, Muhammad Saleem and Mohammad Zubair, hailing from Khawzakhala. Both of them had been arrested for taking bribes from the public, he informed.