No Tolerance For Ghost Employees In Cooperative Dept: Minister

Fri 07th February 2020

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative department and Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has said that no ghost employee will be tolerated in Cooperative department and all employees should discharge their duties honestly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative department and Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has said that no ghost employee will be tolerated in Cooperative department and all employees should discharge their duties honestly.

This he said while visiting Office of the Cooperative department here on Friday.

On this occasion Registrar Cooperative Department Sohail Baloch, Joint Registrar Imam uddin Khaloro and MD Cooperative Authority Aijaz Khatri were also present.

Dharejo also inaugurated Biometrics machine, installed in the office and asked the concerned officers to monitor attendance and punctuality of the employees.

He said that transparency should be maintained in all official activities while affairs of the Housing Societies and all other relevant matters should also be monitored regularly.

He also directed to conduct elections of Cooperative Housing Societies at earliest.

Dharejo also distributed certificates among recently appointed nine Assistant Registrar Cooperative Department who successfully passed Sindh Public Service Commission Examination and also completed ten days refresher course on Cooperative Act &Rules.

