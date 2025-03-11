No Tolerance For Illegal Activities, DC Abbottabad Vows Strict Action
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Tuesday has vowed that there will be zero tolerance for illegal activities in the district, directing strict measures against violations.
Chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee, he emphasized the need for immediate and coordinated action to uphold law and order.
The meeting reviewed strategies to curb illegal spectrum usage, hate content on social media, unregistered religious seminaries, unauthorized petrol pumps, unregistered ambulances, stone-crushing plants, warehouses, illegal residents, unauthorized mining, illegal SIM cards, and unapproved housing societies.
Representatives from the Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies, intelligence institutions, and senior officials from district departments attended the session.
The DC instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the swift registration of 525 unregistered seminaries and to take immediate steps for the registration of warehouses and ambulances.
He also ordered strict action against illegal petrol pumps, stone-crushing plants, and unauthorized mining operations.
Furthermore, he issued clear directives for immediate action against illegally residing foreign nationals, particularly unregistered Afghan citizens. The meeting also underscored the need for a joint strategy to counter sectarianism, terrorist financing, illegal weapons, explosives, and smuggling.
Emphasizing a firm stance against illegal activities, DC Abbottabad ordered strict monitoring of rented properties and directed authorities to take immediate action against unauthorized SIM cards and unapproved housing societies.
He reaffirmed that all institutions must work together to enforce the law effectively and eliminate illegal activities from the district, ensuring transparency and public safety.
