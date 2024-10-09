No tolerance for parallel courts or armed rebellion, Interior Minister Naqvi warns PTM, its supporters

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday warned that no one would be allowed to establish a parallel judicial system in the country, use foul language against state institutions, or take up arms.

Following the ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), all formalities will be completed, including the cancellation of identity cards, passports, and the closure of political offices and activities. Anyone who attempts to support or assist PTM will also fall under the same ban. A clear message has been sent to those backing PTM that if they act against the country, the same will be done to them, he said. The minister emphasized that rights and taking up arms cannot go hand in hand.

While addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Interior here Wednesday, Mohsin Naqvi stated that while tribal jirgas (councils) have been held before, led by tribal elders, bringing thousands of people to such gatherings is not considered a jirga but something else entirely. The government of Pakistan has decided that no parallel judicial system will be allowed under any circumstances, he said.

He further said that the main reason for the ban on PTM is the party's use of derogatory language against state institutions and the police, as well as inciting division among the nation through ethnic discrimination. While discussing political issues and people’s rights is permitted, no one will be allowed to incite people against the institutions.

Naqvi mentioned that it has come to their attention that individuals from one or two political parties, when meeting with PTM leaders, supported them on the issue of rights but also emphasized that rights cannot be discussed while simultaneously taking up arms.

He added that after the ban on PTM, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had placed 54 individuals and the Balochistan government had placed 34 individuals on the Fourth schedule.

According to Pakistani law, anyone who supports PTM in any way will have their identity cards and passports blocked, the minister underlined.

Naqvi noted that such planning has never been carried out in Pakistan before, and it will soon become clear the direction PTM wants to take the nation. He revealed that foreign companies are making documentaries about them, and evidence of their funding will be provided in the coming days.

He reiterated that there is a clear message for those backing PTM; if they do such things against the country, they will face the same consequences. The message to troublemakers is that they would not be pardoned in any way.

The interior minister said the state will not remain silent against those using derogatory language against the public and state institutions. He stressed the need to eliminate the perception of a "soft state." He said that the government was ready to talk to those who speak about rights, but not to those who speak against the country.

He concluded by saying that anyone who takes up arms against the state and talks of separation would be considered an enemy, while those who speak within the legal framework, no matter how bitter, will be engaged in dialogue.

In response to a question, Naqvi said that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should clarify whether or not he met with the IG of Islamabad. "On one hand, it is said that the meeting was avoided, while on the other, it is claimed they met".

The Interior Minister emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government must realize the poor state of law and order in the province, and the police's Primary task should be to improve security conditions.