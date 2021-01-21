No tolerance in misuse of power, RPO warns officers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that strict action would be taken against the officers found involved in misuse of power

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that strict action would be taken against the officers found involved in misuse of power.

Holding the police orderly room proceedings here Thursday, the RPO said that police officers were also under the law and warned officers of strict action if found involved in creating hurdles in delivery of justice.

During the orderly room proceedings, RPO gave punishment of service confiscation of Inspector Nisar and ASI Asim Gulraiz and six others. He also awarded punishment of salary decrease to eight police officials.

The regional police officer also reverted head constable Abid Nawaz to the rank of constable.