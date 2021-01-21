UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Tolerance In Misuse Of Power, RPO Warns Officers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:28 PM

No tolerance in misuse of power, RPO warns officers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that strict action would be taken against the officers found involved in misuse of power

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that strict action would be taken against the officers found involved in misuse of power.

Holding the police orderly room proceedings here Thursday, the RPO said that police officers were also under the law and warned officers of strict action if found involved in creating hurdles in delivery of justice.

During the orderly room proceedings, RPO gave punishment of service confiscation of Inspector Nisar and ASI Asim Gulraiz and six others. He also awarded punishment of salary decrease to eight police officials.

The regional police officer also reverted head constable Abid Nawaz to the rank of constable.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

16 minutes ago

Biden to Keep Christopher Wray as FBI Director - R ..

3 minutes ago

Cycling Tour of the Algarve postponed due to virus ..

3 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber's delegation meets Industries Mini ..

3 minutes ago

Progress on Peshawar Digital Complex reviewed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.