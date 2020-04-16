No traces of locust larva found in Bahawalpur division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday said there were no traces of locusts larva found in the division during the recent survey

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday said there were no traces of locusts larva found in the division during the recent survey.

While presiding over a meeting on locusts control here at his office, the commissioner said that all the departments concerned need to accelerate the monitoring of larva in their respective areas.

He also directed to continue the campaign to raise awareness about locusts control. The meeting was attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of the departments concerned.