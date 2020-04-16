UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Traces Of Locust Larva Found In Bahawalpur Division

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:17 PM

No traces of locust larva found in Bahawalpur division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday said there were no traces of locusts larva found in the division during the recent survey

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday said there were no traces of locusts larva found in the division during the recent survey.

While presiding over a meeting on locusts control here at his office, the commissioner said that all the departments concerned need to accelerate the monitoring of larva in their respective areas.

He also directed to continue the campaign to raise awareness about locusts control. The meeting was attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of the departments concerned.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Cholistan All

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

32 seconds ago

US purged another 5.2 mn jobs last week: governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev, Donbas Say Exchanged Prisoners Will Not Be P ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Remains Committed to Helping Ukraine, Joint B ..

3 minutes ago

Lack of Racial Sensitivity Likely Led to Tensions ..

3 minutes ago

One held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Program

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.