No traces of locusts nurturing found in Bahawalpur division

No traces of nurturing of locusts larva were found in Bahawalpur division during a recent survey

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here on Wednesday.

He said all the departments concerned had need to improve monitoring of locusts larva at union councils level. He said that awareness campaign to apprise farmers about locusts should also be launched.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and officers of the departments concerned. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad participated in the meeting through video link.