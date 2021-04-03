UrduPoint.com
No Trade With India Till Restoration Of Kashmir's Status: FM Qureshi

Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that there would be no trade with India till restoration of Kashmir's special status which was illegally removed by India on 5th August 2019.

Talking to different delegations of local people during his visit of NA 156/157 Constituencies here on Saturday, FM Qureshi said that bilateral relations of Pakistan and India were not normal. He said that government has a clear stance that India should step forward to resolve issues. He said that Pakistan had never refused for dialogue with India on all ongoing issues for peace in the region.

He said said that international community appriciating Pakistan's role for sustainable peace in Afghanistan. He said that regional peace linked with peace in Afghanistan. He said that all stake holders of Afghanistan should start serious efforts to make dialogue process successful.He assured that Pakistan would continue facilitating peace process in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said that the third wave of coronavirus spreading rapidly and government ensuring all efforts to control corona spread and to meet economic issues. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan striving hard to control virus besides initiatives to strengthen economic condition of the country. He said that it was not possible for government to close country completely and urged masses to cooperate with the government for implementation of SoP.

He said that vaccination process against coronavirus was continued successfully and asked people to get them vaccinated after being called by the administration.

The Foreign Minister stated that development of South Punjab was top priority of the government and added that establishment of South Punjab as separate province was part of party manifesto. He said that establishment of secreteriate was first step towards the separate province. He said that it was first time in the history that development funds of South Punjab has been fixed as 33 percent of total budget of Punjab.

Qureshi maintained that some elements were creating conspiracies against South Punjab secretariate and added that their aims would be defeated soon.

He said that PDM failed to achieve their agenda and added that the temporary alliance has been ended. He said that the opposition has no agenda of public interest but their own.

He said that development of the country and eradication of poverty were main targets of the government and all measures were being taken for this purpose.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

