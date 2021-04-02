UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Trade With India Until It Revisits 5th August Illegal Steps In IIOJK: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:10 PM

No trade with India until it revisits 5th August illegal steps in IIOJK: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday categorically said there would be no trade with India until it revisits the illegal steps of 5th August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting in Islamabad today gave the instructions in this regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the withdrawal of illegal steps by India would only create an enabling environment for dialogue. Pakistan was playing an key role in upholding peace in the whole region, he added.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan always desire for peace with India but Kashmir issue would be flash point during the negotiations.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister has also directed its economic team to extend facilitation for import of sugar and other necessary items from other countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Import Jammu August 2019 From

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

39 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

39 minutes ago

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security T ..

39 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

39 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

1 hour ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.