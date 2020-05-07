UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Train Operations Resumption Due To Lack Of Support From Provinces: Sh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

No train operations resumption due to lack of support from provinces: Sh Rashid

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that train operations were not being restored from May 10 due to lack of support from the provinces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that train operations were not being restored from May 10 due to lack of support from the provinces.

In a video statement on Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had kept the matter of restoration of trains under consideration for more two to three days as a democratic prime minister.

"I wish that train operations are restored before Eid as train service is a vehicle of the poor class," he said.

The minister said that in case of permission from the prime minister, train service would be restarted with all possible protective measures, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Vehicle Rashid May All From Government

Recent Stories

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

7 minutes ago

EU Looks to Bolster Response to Money Laundering, ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Extends Restrictions for Service Indu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation condoles death of mothe ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Testing Drones for Hampering Spread of Coro ..

2 minutes ago

MNA Nusrat Wahid appoinetd as Central JS Women Ins ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.