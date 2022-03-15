UrduPoint.com

No-Trust-Motion Against PM Imran Will Fail: Qureshi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2022 | 11:13 AM

No-Trust-Motion against PM Imran will fail: Qureshi

The senior PTI leader and foreign minister says he said there is chaos in the ranks of opposition parties and they do not have the required numbers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the no confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan will face defeat.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said there is chaos in the ranks of opposition parties and they do not have the required numbers.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the unholy alliance amongst the opposition parties is not durable and will shatter soon as their ideology and destination is not the same.

He said we will face the no confidence motion in a constitutional, political and democratic manner.

The Foreign Minister said we have held successful public gatherings in Mandi Bahuddin, Mailsi, Lower Dir and Hafizabad in which the people expressed their solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said a public gathering to be held at D-Chowk on 27th of this month will be peaceful in which the Prime Minister will put his point of view before the public.

Earllier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has deplored Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s announcement of holding a long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

Taking to Twitter, he said the real agenda of Fazlur Rehman is to sabotage the OIC Foreign Ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad on the same day.

The Information Minister said it is hard for the opposition to digest the conference of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad after a hiatus of fifteen years.

He said the opposition wants to block Islamabad on March 23 when the whole country would be celebrating the Pakistan Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Information Minister Long March Twitter Pakistan Day Same Alliance Hafizabad Dir Mailsi March Media Opposition OIC

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

11 hours ago
 Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyar ..

Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

11 hours ago
 Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, z ..

Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, zest

11 hours ago
 DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas ..

DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas cash assistance

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>