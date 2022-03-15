No-Trust-Motion against PM Imran will fail: Qureshi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The senior PTI leader and foreign minister says he said there is chaos in the ranks of opposition parties and they do not have the required numbers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the no confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan will face defeat.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said there is chaos in the ranks of opposition parties and they do not have the required numbers.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the unholy alliance amongst the opposition parties is not durable and will shatter soon as their ideology and destination is not the same.

He said we will face the no confidence motion in a constitutional, political and democratic manner.

The Foreign Minister said we have held successful public gatherings in Mandi Bahuddin, Mailsi, Lower Dir and Hafizabad in which the people expressed their solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said a public gathering to be held at D-Chowk on 27th of this month will be peaceful in which the Prime Minister will put his point of view before the public.

Earllier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has deplored Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s announcement of holding a long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

Taking to Twitter, he said the real agenda of Fazlur Rehman is to sabotage the OIC Foreign Ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad on the same day.

The Information Minister said it is hard for the opposition to digest the conference of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad after a hiatus of fifteen years.

He said the opposition wants to block Islamabad on March 23 when the whole country would be celebrating the Pakistan Day.