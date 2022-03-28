UrduPoint.com

No-Trust-Motion Against PM Is Conspiracy: Fawad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2022 | 02:35 PM

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

The federal minister for information and broadcasting says a person sitting in London and the international establishment are behind this conspiracy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is a conspiracy against the people of this country.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said a person sitting in London and the international establishment are behind this conspiracy.

He said yesterday's gathering of PTI in the capital was historic. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address alluded to the international conspiracy and with the passage of time, more details about it will be brought to the fore.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution is important, hoping the Supreme Court's verdict in Presidential Reference will put an end to horse trading to strengthen the parliamentary democracy in the country.

In his remarks, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said the people gave their verdict against conscience selling yesterday by turning up in large numbers in the PTI's public gathering.

He said it is the hallmark of the PML (N) to attack the institutions.

