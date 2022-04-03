UrduPoint.com

No-Trust-Motion Against PM Khan: NA To Resume Session Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2022 | 11:58 AM

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

The House will hold voting on the 'No-Trust Motion' against the Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2022) The National Assembly will resume its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Sunday) at 11:30 am.

According to agenda, the House will hold voting on the 'No-Trust Motion' against the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would go to National Assembly today during the proceedings of no-confidence motion against him to give a surprise to the opposition parties.

Talking to legislators of his party at a dinner hosted by him, the Prime Minister said Americans want to bring the opposition in power and they want to enslave the Pakistani nation with the use of money.

Imran Khan paid tribute to those who stood loyal to him despite the offers of money, adding that he never was an anti-America person and wanted good relations with all countries.

He said opposition always wanted that he should give NRO to its leaders and after every few months, they tried to create instability in the country to save their wealth.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said people are with Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying those legislators who are still with the Prime Minister are the asset of the party and would again make him the Prime Minister.

