No-trust motion against Sanjrani ,Opposition members express reservations over secret voting

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Opposition members on Tuesday expressed reservations over the secret voting for the removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.Many of the opposition leaders were of the view that the secret voting can benefit the government and embarrass the opposition parties.The consultation meeting of the opposition parties stood victim of serious differences over removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, sources said on Tuesday.Following the differences, exchange of harsh word between PML-N Musadik Malik and Pir Sabir Shah and PPP Sherry Rehman occurred during the meeting.Majority of the members expressed reservations over the secret ballet process for the removal of Sanjrani, saying that they would face embarrassment if failed to make ballet successful.

The meeting remained victim of chaos.

The consultation meeting to move no-trust motion against Sanjrani was continued when PML-N Pir Sabir Shah expressed his leadership reservations over the removal of the Senate chairman.Following the reservations, harsh exchange of words between Malik and Shah created chaos during the meeting.

Shah said he has been asked to sign the no-trust motion against Sanjrani without taking him into confidence. He said he is a senior member of the party and has many sacrifices for the party.Responding to Shah, Malik said don't talk to me in loud tone.PPP Sherry Rehman and Ashok Kumar also expressed reservations of the removal of Sanjrani.

They said secret voting can cause embarrassment for the opposition parties. Meanwhile, Rehman also exchanged harsh words with Rehman Malik.