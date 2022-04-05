No-Trust-Motion and dissolution of assemblies: SC to resume hearing today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The SC bench earlier dismissed the Pakistan People Party’s plea seeking formation of a full court to hear the suo moto case pertaining to a ruling issued by the National Assembly Speaker rejecting the no-confidence motion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) The Supreme Court will resume the hearing of suo moto notice on current political situation after NA deputy speaker rejected No-Trust-Motion against PM Imran and the president dissolved the assemblies on advice of the PM.

A SC five-member larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is hearing the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice while considering the plea of PPP counsel Farooq H Naek regarding the formation of full court, asked him to submit his formulation and if the court found it appropriate then it would consider his plea.

Later, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.