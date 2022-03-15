No-Trust-Motion: Opposition decides to approach IHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman will file a petition before the Islamabad High Court for peaceful and un-interrupted voting on no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition parties decided to file a writ petition before Islamabad High Court (IHC) for peaceful and uninterrupted voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The latest reports said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and JUI-F’s Maulana Ghafoor Haideri would approach Islamabad High Court (IHC).

They said that no member of National Assembly should be barred from exercising his constitutional right and a petition in this regard would be filed in the high court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a day earlier had challenged Prime Minister and his cabinet members to stop lawmakers from entering National Assembly.

Abbasi said opposition lawmakers were being pressurized through biased accountability drive as notices were being sent to them by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was of the view that Imran Khan was using foul language and PTI instead of taking matters to the parliament decided to take the matter to streets.

Besides it, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman opposed decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of holding a public rally at D-Chowk on the day of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal and unconstitutional.

She took to Twitter and said that rally as well as government’s plans to encircle lawmakers are illegal. She, while saying that government is putting country on track to unrest, added that government will be responsible if clashes erupt between workers of political parties.

The PPP leader said that if PTI required numbers it should challenge the no-confidence motion in the parliament as the decision to send Imran Khan packing would be taken in the National Assembly instead of D-Chowk.