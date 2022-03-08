UrduPoint.com

No-trust Motion: Opposition To Face Humiliating Defeat Again, Says Shehbaz Gill

March 08, 2022

No-trust motion: Opposition to face humiliating defeat again, says Shehbaz Gill



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill Tuesday said that the Opposition would face another humiliating defeat due to division within its ranks.

Responding to the statement of Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Gill said People Party was headed by a 'blackmailer' like Asif Ali Zardari who used to sell tickets in black.

He regretted that such people had ruled the country in the past.

Gill said that the masses knew the politicians who were involved in doing politics of "Changa Manga" and would reject them once again.

