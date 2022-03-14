No-trust motion to give fatal blow to non-serious opposition: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said imminent failure of no-trust motion would definitely give a fatal blow to the opposition, bent upon hatching conspiracies against a democratically elected government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said imminent failure of no-trust motion would definitely give a fatal blow to the opposition, bent upon hatching conspiracies against a democratically elected government.

"All the cards are with us and we will decide what might be the next move and whatever the next move should be, I assure you that it will be the last game of these 'three jokers' who will simply vanish from political scene after failure of the no-trust motion," he said while addressing a news conference after meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) core committee here.

Flanked by PTI's Additional Secretary General, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, he said the opposition would remorse its no-trust move as Prime Minister Imran Khan had devised a comprehensive strategy to foil it.

The entire party stood by the prime minister, said Fawad who expressed optimism that all the allied parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid would remain part of the PTI's alliance.

Sharing details of the core committee meeting with media, he said the entire party including leadership and its parliamentarians had reposed full confidence in the prime minister and resolved that only he could lead the country in these critical time.

He said the core committee had not only rejected the opposition's bid to revive the horse trading culture, but also condemned their tactics of offering millions of rupee to the PTI's legislators for shifting their loyalties in case of the no-trust motion.

Fawad said those, who offered bribe the PTI's legislators, did not dare to repeat the practice after it was brought into knowledge of the ruling party's leadership.

He said most of the core committee members called for an early session of National Assembly, and added the NA speaker had power to convene it.

Dates of March 21, 22 and 23 were of sheer importance due to meeting of foreign ministers of members' states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation taking place in Pakistan, he said, adding it was suggested that the session should not coincide with the event.

He said the huge crowd at recent public meetings of the prime minister had once again proved that not only the PTI was a Federal party, but PM Imran was the national leader.

By seeing such a huge crowd in the 'Jalsas' (public meetings) of the prime minister, the opposition parties' leaders were trembling, he added.

Taking a dig at Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for illegally spending resources of the Sindh government, Fawad said his "short march" got a lukewarm response from Punjab.

He said the prime minister held unprecedented public gatherings in different cities including Mailsi, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Lower Dir. The next one would be in Swat and "the mother of all Jalsas" at D-Chowk Islamabad was also around the corner, he added.

"Those who want to compete with us should first see where the public stand," he said throwing challenge to the opposition leaders to hold a single public meeting in a way the prime minister did by pulling massive crowd.

He recounted the PTI's major initiatives that put the country on path of progress included health card, reforms in industrial sector, low-cost houses, dams, and others.

Prior to the subcontinent partition, Quaid-i-Azam did fight against "Hindu-biased mindset", and now the prime minister was fighting the elements who toed the the foreign powers due to their interests and assets abroad.

He took exception to the opposition leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and others for orchestrating a campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government on his foreign policy initiatives.

Fawad said the country had an independent foreign policy after a long hiatus which surely enhance the prestige of the Pakistanis. There would be no compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty, he added.

He ruled out any NRO like-concession to the opposition leaders, saying the prime minister would not bow to their tactics.

To a query, he said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was like a brother to the prime minister. The PML-Q supported the PTI from the beginning and their support in future would be crucial.