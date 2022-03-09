No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headquarters to seek their support

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will visit MQM-Pakistan's head office In Bahadurabad to hold a meeting with the leadership of the allied party

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi on Wednesday (today) and will go to the headquarters of MQM-P to seek their support on the matter of no-trust-motion.

He will visit MQM-Pakistan's head office In Bahadurabad to hold a meeting with the leadership of the allied party.

Later, the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the PTI's members of Sindh Assembly and party's provincial and divisional level leadership.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital Karachi will be opened by the end of next year.

Sharing pictures of the construction site in a tweet on Wednesday, he said it will be bigger than Shaukat Khanum cancer hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar.

The Prime Minister said the hospital will be equipped with the latest state of the art machines.