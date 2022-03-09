UrduPoint.com

No-trust-motion:PM Imran To Visit MQM-P 's Headquarters To Seek Their Support

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2022 | 12:31 PM

No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headquarters to seek their support

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will  visit MQM-Pakistan's head office In Bahadurabad to hold a meeting with the leadership of the allied party

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi on Wednesday (today) and will go to the headquarters of MQM-P to seek their support on the matter of no-trust-motion.

He will visit MQM-Pakistan's head office In Bahadurabad to hold a meeting with the leadership of the allied party.

Later, the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the PTI's members of Sindh Assembly and party's provincial and divisional level leadership.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital Karachi will be opened by the end of next year.

Sharing pictures of the construction site in a tweet on Wednesday, he said it will be bigger than Shaukat Khanum cancer hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar.

The Prime Minister said the hospital will be equipped with the latest state of the art machines.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Lahore Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit SITE Cancer

Recent Stories

Rodgers staying with Packers, denies record deal r ..

Rodgers staying with Packers, denies record deal reports

3 minutes ago
 Proud Boys leader charged in Capitol attack, Texas ..

Proud Boys leader charged in Capitol attack, Texas man convicted

3 minutes ago
 Boric begins Chile presidency alongside student co ..

Boric begins Chile presidency alongside student comrades

3 minutes ago
 The road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 e ..

The road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 emitter

3 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

3 minutes ago
 vivo Encourages Users to Share Their Gorgeous Tran ..

Vivo Encourages Users to Share Their Gorgeous Transformation Journey — Get Cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>