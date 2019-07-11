UrduPoint.com
No-trust Move Against Sanjrani Pressure Tactic To Get Accountability Process Halted: Leader Of The House In Senate Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:18 PM

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said the opposition parties were playing a drama to bring no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as a pressure tactic to get the accountability process halted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said the opposition parties were playing a drama to bring no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as a pressure tactic to get the accountability process halted.

"We are contacting senators belonging to various political parties to fail the opposition's move," he said while talking to a private news channel.

Senator Shibli said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had supported Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship, but now the latter wanted to replace him, which was beyond understanding.

He said Sadiq Sanjrani was running the house smoothly, which had carried out legislations under his stewardship.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI had always opposed horse-trading, however, every effort would be made not to get the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani succeed democratically, he added.

He said some opposition senators walked out of the house when the no-trust resolution was presented in the Senate.

