UrduPoint.com

No-trust Move 'political Conspiracy' & 'attack' On National Economy: Hammad Azhar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 09:17 PM

No-trust move 'political conspiracy' & 'attack' on national economy: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday described the opposition parties' no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as a 'political conspiracy' to target the democratically elected government and a blatant 'attack' on the national economy, which was growing at the rate of 5.5 percent annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday described the opposition parties' no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as a 'political conspiracy' to target the democratically elected government and a blatant 'attack' on the national economy, which was growing at the rate of 5.5 percent annually.

"Pakistan's economy is on the consistent growth trajectory despite the world economic recession mainly caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said while addressing a news conference here along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

He said the no-confidence motion was not only a 'political conspiracy' but also an 'attack' on national economy to shatter the confidence of investors and business community they had in the government's business-friendly policies.

Hammad assured the business community that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would gain more strength after turning down all the conspiracies of opposition parties.

"Our economic strategy has become a role model for the whole world after Pakistan successfully tackled the coronavirus, which collapsed the world's major economies, and is achieving the annual growth rate of 5.5%," he added.

Besides, he said, all economic indicators, including foreign exchange reserves, exports, large scale manufacturing and remittances, were moving in the right directors and witnessing substantial increase with each passing day.

The minister said the achievements were difficult for opposition parties to digest, and they wanted to dent the national economy and the country's image at international level.

He said the PTI government had reduced per liter price of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 each and Rs 5 per unit of electricity despite that fact the per barrel oil price in international market had reached $130 and the increasing 'economic tensions' due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The United States has asked its companies not to export its products to Russia and (in retaliation) Russia also announced to stop exporting its products to the Western countries. Both are the big countries and have a very big energy basket," he elaborated the prevailing international energy scenario.

The PTI government, Hammad said, after coming into power stabilized the national economy that was badly ruined by the past regime of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Now the industrial revolution was getting momentum, exports stood at $30 billion, fuel prices decreased considerably in contrast to international market trends.

"It was not an easy task, for which tough decisions have been taken and then we are able to bring the country out of the storm, and moving forward with the full strength and force." He expressed confidence that the opposition's no-confidence motion would fail as the government had more than the required number in the National Assembly.

He vowed that after failure of the move, the PTI government would get further strength as the people were standing by the prime minister realizing that Pakistan's policies were being acknowledged internationally after decades.

"We will give the opposition a surprise, following which we will emerge as a more strong government for the remaining term. And we will come for the next term with a heavy mandate to advance our reforms programme."The minister said the people knew that PM Imran Khan was the leader of such a stature whom the international community listened to attentively. "Pakistanis feel proud whatever the stand has been taken by the prime minister as it matches with their aspirations regarding the country's strategic and independent foreign policy."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan National Assembly Storm Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Electricity Exchange Exports Business Russia Oil Price United States Market Muslim All Government Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

124 Kanal state land retrieved

124 Kanal state land retrieved

21 seconds ago
 172000 graduates able to get jobs annually, moot t ..

172000 graduates able to get jobs annually, moot told

22 seconds ago
 Issues pertaining to working women highlighted at ..

Issues pertaining to working women highlighted at seminar held at Sindh Universi ..

25 seconds ago
 NAB chairman stresses collective efforts to eradic ..

NAB chairman stresses collective efforts to eradicate corruption

28 seconds ago
 Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad agains ..

Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad against corrupt: Farrukh Habib

23 minutes ago
 Three-day sports gala for special students kicks o ..

Three-day sports gala for special students kicks off

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>