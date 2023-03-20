No Truth In Caretaker CM KP Resignation: Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 11:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The spokesman to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday clarified that there was no truth in the news reports regarding the resignation of interim CM Azam Khan.
The Press Secretary to the caretaker CM said these reports were mere rumours and there was no truth in them.