No Truth In Caretaker CM KP Resignation: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The spokesman to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday clarified that there was no truth in the news reports regarding the resignation of interim CM Azam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The spokesman to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday clarified that there was no truth in the news reports regarding the resignation of interim CM Azam Khan.

The Press Secretary to the caretaker CM said these reports were mere rumours and there was no truth in them.

