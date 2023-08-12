No truth in news of threats to Peshawar BRT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :There is no truth in the news of threats to Peshawar BRT, a spokesman of the Trans Peshawar said here Saturday.

Trans Peshawar has not received any threatening letter, the spokesman of the Trans Peshawar confirmed while talking to media men here.

He said people and media are requested to avoid spreading fear and panic.

He said the safety of the passengers is the top priority of the Trans Peshawar's management and BRT operations continue safely without any threat.