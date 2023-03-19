UrduPoint.com

No Truth In Rumours Regarding Split In PML-N Ranks, Says Zafar Iqbal Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Sunday said that there was no truth in the impression that the party was split into two factions.

This he said in a press briefing here.

The former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that a leader like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could not even think of going against Nawaz Sharif.

"We did not form any group, only raised our voice for the neglected workers," former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra clarified.

"Our reservations will be removed when Nawaz Sharif returns home and when Maryam Nawaz talks, it seems that Nawaz Sharif is speaking," Iqbal Zafar Jhagra added.

More Stories From Pakistan

