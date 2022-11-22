UrduPoint.com

No Truth In Suspension Of MPA Zairy's Party Membership: PKMAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) on Tuesday refuted the news regarding the suspension of the party membership of its MPA.

"There is no truth in the suspension of party membership of PKMAP MPA Nasrullah Zairay," PKMAP Deputy Chairman Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said.

In a statement issued to the media, the Deputy Chairman said that any decision on behalf of the party is released through the party's official press release.

Earlier, social media quoting party sources had claimed that PKMAP has suspended the membership of its member provincial assembly Nasrullah Zairay.

It may be mentioned here that PKMAP has recently suspended the membership of its two leaders Obaidullah Babat, Raza Mohammad Raza.

An important meeting is expected on Wednesday by the PKMAP disgruntled leaders as differences have emerged among the members of the party, for the first time in history.

