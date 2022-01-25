No unanimity among PDM leaders on single point: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the multiparty opposition alliance (PDM) since its inception could not develop consensus on a single point.

"PDM is a dead horse, it makes unsuccessful attempts to re-alive the movement after every one or two months," he said in response to the PDM meeting held here.

He said the PDM had no work to perform, so, it arranged a meeting after every month.

Farrukh said the government had no problem from PDM (political) 'modeling show' and 'cat walk' .

He asked the PDM leaders why they made a U-turn on the decision on en masse resignation from the Parliament.

He took a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and described him as the 12th player of Pakistan politics which ruined everything to satisfy his own desires.

His desires seemed to be dying since 2018, he added.

He said the JUI-F chief should be held accountable for the foreign funding received by his party.

Those who were conspiring against the democratic system would never succeed, he said, adding that the entire nation was observing, who was pursuing the agenda of enemy in what way.

He said the Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade on March 23 and participation of high-level delegates by the friendly countries always strike the enemy.

Commenting on the use of Electronic Voting Machines, Farrukh said it would ensure transparency in holding elections in a fair and transparent manner.