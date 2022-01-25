UrduPoint.com

No Unanimity Among PDM Leaders On Single Point: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 09:20 PM

No unanimity among PDM leaders on single point: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the multiparty opposition alliance (PDM) since its inception could not develop consensus on a single point.

"PDM is a dead horse, it makes unsuccessful attempts to re-alive the movement after every one or two months," he said in response to the PDM meeting held here.

He said the PDM had no work to perform, so, it arranged a meeting after every month.

Farrukh said the government had no problem from PDM (political) 'modeling show' and 'cat walk' .

He asked the PDM leaders why they made a U-turn on the decision on en masse resignation from the Parliament.

He took a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and described him as the 12th player of Pakistan politics which ruined everything to satisfy his own desires.

His desires seemed to be dying since 2018, he added.

He said the JUI-F chief should be held accountable for the foreign funding received by his party.

Those who were conspiring against the democratic system would never succeed, he said, adding that the entire nation was observing, who was pursuing the agenda of enemy in what way.

He said the Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade on March 23 and participation of high-level delegates by the friendly countries always strike the enemy.

Commenting on the use of Electronic Voting Machines, Farrukh said it would ensure transparency in holding elections in a fair and transparent manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Parliament Pakistan Day Alliance March 2018 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

3 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

4 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

4 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

4 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

4 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.