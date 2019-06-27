No unannounced load shedding in Astore: EE

Executive Engineer (EE) Water and Power Astore, Karim Khan here Thursday clarified that no unannounced load shedding was being observed in any part of the district and smooth electricity was being provided to consumer

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Executive Engineer (EE) Water and Power Astore, Karim Khan here Thursday clarified that no unannounced load shedding was being observed in any part of the district and smooth electricity was being provided to consumers.

Talking to media persons, he said load shedding has been significantly reduced in the district and urged people not to use direct hooks as it get the system overloaded.

The water level has increased in rivers and water channels due to melting of glaciers owing to increase of temperature.

Khan urged the people not to use heavy electric appliances such as ACs during peak hours.

He appealed people to cooperate with power staff and exposed power pilferers so that strict action would be taken against violators.