No Understanding To Allow US To Use Pakistan Airspace For Military Operation In Afghanistan: FO

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:10 PM

No understanding to allow US to use Pakistan airspace for military operation in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Rubbishing a US media report, Pakistan on Saturday categorically denied that any understanding with the United States was in place to allow the use of its airspace for military and intelligence operation in Afghanistan.

Quoting three sources, a CNN report published Friday claimed the Biden administration had told the lawmakers of nearing a formalized agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

However, responding to the US media claim, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, "no such understanding was in place.

"In response to media queries regarding latest news report alluding to formalization of an agreement for the use of Pakistan's airspace by the United States to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, the Spokesperson stated that no such understanding was in place," he said in a statement.

"Pakistan and the US have longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism and the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations," he maintained.

