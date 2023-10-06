No undocumented alien to be allowed to stay in Punjab: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has asserted that all foreign nationals residing illegally in Punjab should voluntarily depart as the initial data of foreign residents has been compiled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has asserted that all foreign nationals residing illegally in Punjab should voluntarily depart as the initial data of foreign residents has been compiled.

He made these remarks during a media interaction after inspecting the Shahdara flyovers and Bund Road controlled access corridor projects.

The CM issued a stern warning that any foreigner staying unlawfully in the province would not be permitted to dwell. Naqvi stressed the importance of self-eviction by illegal immigrants in Punjab, cautioning that a comprehensive crackdown would ensue if they failed to comply. However, the government would not abuse anyone, he maintained.

The CM observed that the closure of schools had led to a noticeable decrease in pink eye cases.

In response to a query about his health, he conveyed that he is feeling better. Mohsin Naqvi provided updates on the progress of the Shahdara flyovers project, highlighting the rapid completion of the bridge and ongoing activities. Anticipating that the flyovers would be opened to traffic next month, he disclosed that 90 percent of the work had already been accomplished. Additionally, he informed that two construction companies are working tirelessly to complete the Bund Road project before 120 days.

Simultaneously, numerous pending projects in Rawalpindi, including the Ring Road and safe city authority, have been initiated.

These projects are slated for completion within 90 to 180 days, with a portion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road nearing completion. Mohsin Naqvi also mentioned that safe city projects in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi were scheduled for simultaneous completion within 150 days.

Before this, the chief minister inspected the Shahdara flyovers and Bund Road controlled access corridor projects, directing an expedited focus on asphalt and surrounding roads. He emphasized the acceleration of the new Ravi bridge project. The CM received updates on the nearing completion of both towers of the flyovers and the ongoing installation of electric poles.

Subsequently, CM inspected the Bund Road controlled access corridor project and underscored the necessity for timely project completion. He directed efforts to improve traffic flow during the construction period. The 7.3-KM long controlled access corridor on Bund Road is slated for completion in four months. The first package covers construction from Niazi Chowk to Sagian Interchange, and the second package spans from Sagian Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange. Additionally, link roads around the controlled access corridor will also be constructed.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, commissioner, DC Lahore, and others were also present.