No unholy alliance with govt against anyone; NAB unites opposition: Justice Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Monday said the anti-graft watchdog has no unholy alliance with the government against anyone and bureau has made the opposition parties united on clipping the powers of bureau.

Addressing a function in connection with International Anti Corruption Day, he said the bureau has no affiliations with anyone as the direction from which the winds were coming was being changed as the references over the alleged irregularities in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project Peshawar and Malam Jabba land auction case were ready and will be filed after vacation of stay orders from the courts adding that there must be distinction between rule of 30 to 35 years and 12 to 15 months. The bureau neither has enmity with any nor has friendship with anyone but only affiliations with the country. Simple of the matter is that 'As you so, so shall you reap'.

He said the anti-corruption watchdog had played behind-the-scene role in the repatriation of (190 Pounds), Rs39 billion recovered by United Kingdom's National Crime Agency from the family of real estate tycoon Malik Riaz), saying "the credit of the repatriation of huge money from United Kingdom does not go to him but the NAB".

He said making the country a replica of the state of Madina was only possible by sheer hard work, ensuring self accountability, promoting religious tolerance and religious values as 50 percent people living below poverty line in the country wanted the promulgation of Islamic system for leading a respectable life.

He said the persons accused of huge corruption had already left the country or behind the bars. He urged the ministers to avoid making predictions regarding forthcoming arrests by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Parliament should play pro active role for materializing the dream of ensuring rule of law in the country.

He said NAB could not claim total eradication of corruption from the society as it is possible by collective efforts. Bazarre experiences were done in the country to perpetuate the rule. There would be no need of NAB or FIA, if everyone works honestly and ensures his self accountability.

NAB has fixed its goal and the ultimate goal is to ensure rule of law here in the country. NAB, a people friendly institution, does not consider the face but only concentrate on case without caring about the status of the accused.

He said NAB was performing surgery of corruption. The bureau has recovered Rs382 billion since inception and deposited into national exchequer. While Rs153 billion has been recovered from the corrupt and deposited into national exchequer in just last two years. A total of 1,261 cases involving Rs943 billion were pending in different accountability courts. The country's fate could be changed if half of amount is recovered. He expressed satisfaction that the Chief Justice designate Justice Gulzar Ahmed's recent remarks of filling vacant posts in accountability courts as soon as possible saying currently only 25 accountability courts were working.

Blaming corruption as main cause of poverty in the country, he said the corrupt had bought towers in Dubai and precious properties in London by shifting country's wealth abroad.

NAB respects bureaucracy and business community and they must not fear the bureau however if Rs50 million spent on a Rs5,000 project, NAB would pose the questions regarding the over spending. From out of over 12,00 corruption references pending in different courts, only five percent cases related to bureaucracy. Bureaucrats working honestly no need to worry.

He cited the example of million of rupees recovered from the home of bureaucrats Liaquat Qaimkhani and Mushtaq Raisani, which were definitely earned from corruption. NAB must question such people.

He said Pildat, Transparency International and World Economic Forum has acknowledged the services of NAB, he said adding that NAB has recovered million of rupees from owners of housing societies and returned to poor investors. He said NAB respects politicians, adding the bureau whenever initiates a case against any politician, he starts clamouring and levelling baseless revenge allegations and claiming unholy nexus of government and NAB , but they should only concentrate on strengthening their case and present prove their innocence in the court of law instead of blaming NAB.