No unnecessary interference in businesses : assures DG NAB

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of National Accountability, Sindh, Dr Najaf Quli Mirza, on Saturday assured that NAB does not divulge into any business matters unnecessarily and 90% of the cases pertaining to businesses are being dealt by other investigative agencies. "No business entity with clean hands should be terrorized or withhold their investments and expansion plans," he asserted while speaking to business community during his visit to the Federation House, Headquarters of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said FPCCI statement. He also listened to the individual concerns and welcomed the aggrieved parties to visit his office for detailed discussions on the matters pending.

DG NAB Sindh apprised the audiences of the remarkable performance of NAB in the past 3 years that had resulted in recovery of approximately 450 billion rupees, which showed NAB was performing better than other investigative agencies.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo requested that NAB should facilitate the industry and trade community of the country, and play its due role to create conducive environment for economic growth in the country. A large number prominent businessmen from across the country participated in the meeting in-person and over Zoom. FPCCI Chief recommended that liaison committee under Deputy Chairman NAB should not be constituted by Names and should be constituted by virtue of post; and, thus any FPCCI President should be made part of it by virtue of post during his tenure. FPCCI and NAB should work together and help settle the cases of business community.

FPCCI is looking forward to having more such detailed productive and consultative sessions with NAB to resolve all outstanding issues of the business community; to create awareness and to promote harmony with the governmental institutions. APP /ah