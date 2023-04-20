No unregistered poison dealers to be allowed to work in Balochistan: Umaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar on Thursday said that no unregistered poison dealer would be allowed to work in the province and the expired and substandard agricultural drugs should be strictly checked

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar on Thursday said that no unregistered poison dealer would be allowed to work in the province and the expired and substandard agricultural drugs should be strictly checked.

He expressed these while addressing the online meeting of Agriculture Extension and Plant Protection of all districts of the province here.

Additional Secretary of Agriculture, DG Extension, Director of Plant Protection Agriculture Extension and Agricultural Research Director Information were present.

In the meeting, the problems of plant protection, registration of agricultural medicine business, harmful insects, diseases, especially according to the information received at that time, the damage and prevention of a harmful insect, the bug were discussed.

The Secretary Agriculture urged the officers that any unregistered fertilizer dealer should not be allowed to work in any case across Balochistan, more over-the-counter drugs or substandard agro-toxicants should be strictly checked.

Inspectors of agricultural drugs should conduct regular monitoring and send samples to Quetta and punish violators dealers and companies as per law, apart from this, the new pest control machinery that the department has like spray pumps should be put into use by the field stations and staff of every region of the province, he said.

He said that the staff of the Department of Agriculture should be guided with regard to pesticides and they should spray toxic drugs at the time of harvest and be informed about thisHe said that the district Whatsapp groups of the farmers should be expanded so that the department could reach the farmers quickly.