Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was confident in claiming that a massive outrage would be shown by the masses if he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan, however, the minister stated that there was no such unrest in the country as he(Imran Khan) was "exposed badly before the nation."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was confident in claiming that a massive outrage would be shown by the masses if he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan, however, the minister stated that there was no such unrest in the country as he(Imran Khan) was "exposed badly before the nation." Addressing a public rally, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior Leader accused the PTI chief of "using the government machinery of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to create havoc in the country." The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had completely failed to gain public sentiments "due to his clear corrupt practices unveiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)," he added.

Javed Latif also went on to accuse Imran Khan as a "miscreant who had played with the emotions of the masses." However, Javed Latif said that a "dark era of Imran Khan's politics" had come to its logical end, which the minister termed to be a "great treat for the nation," referring to the verdict of ECP on Toshakhana reference announced earlier in the day.

He said Imran Khan targeted the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while hurling allegations of corruption against the PML(N) supremo, throughout his political career, but he (Imran) himself badly failed to submit his own records in Toshakhana reference "proving his dishonesty and corruption."