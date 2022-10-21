UrduPoint.com

No Unrest In Country Over Imran's Disqualification: Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 10:53 PM

No unrest in country over Imran's disqualification: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was confident in claiming that a massive outrage would be shown by the masses if he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan, however, the minister stated that there was no such unrest in the country as he(Imran Khan) was "exposed badly before the nation."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was confident in claiming that a massive outrage would be shown by the masses if he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan, however, the minister stated that there was no such unrest in the country as he(Imran Khan) was "exposed badly before the nation." Addressing a public rally, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior Leader accused the PTI chief of "using the government machinery of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to create havoc in the country." The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had completely failed to gain public sentiments "due to his clear corrupt practices unveiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)," he added.

Javed Latif also went on to accuse Imran Khan as a "miscreant who had played with the emotions of the masses." However, Javed Latif said that a "dark era of Imran Khan's politics" had come to its logical end, which the minister termed to be a "great treat for the nation," referring to the verdict of ECP on Toshakhana reference announced earlier in the day.

He said Imran Khan targeted the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while hurling allegations of corruption against the PML(N) supremo, throughout his political career, but he (Imran) himself badly failed to submit his own records in Toshakhana reference "proving his dishonesty and corruption."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan exits FATF's grey list: FO

Pakistan exits FATF's grey list: FO

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopians to Be Able to Stay in US for 18 Months ..

Ethiopians to Be Able to Stay in US for 18 Months Amid Conflict, Humanitarian Cr ..

4 minutes ago
 Police moved by MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha agains ..

Police moved by MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against attack outside ECP

19 minutes ago
 White House, Elon Musk Discuss Possibility of Gett ..

White House, Elon Musk Discuss Possibility of Getting Starlink Internet to Iran ..

19 minutes ago
 Season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League kicks off ..

Season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League kicks off

19 minutes ago
 'Educational institutes guarantee of progress' : V ..

'Educational institutes guarantee of progress' : Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar M ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.