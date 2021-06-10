No unscheduled load shedding in Hyderabad:HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed that no unscheduled power outage was being carried out in its jurisdiction.

The company's spokesman informed here on Thursday that only the load shedding based on the line losses was being implemented.

However, he acknowledged that the complaints of overloading causing faults in the transformers and transmission system occur due to summer heat.

He said the HESCO's staff had been further activated to address such complaints as soon as possible.

The spokesman requested the consumers to contact the concerned Sub Divisional Officers or the local complaint office in case of fault.

He claimed that all the required equipment including transformers had been provided to the staff to immediately address the complaints.

He advised the consumers to register their complaints with the monitoring cell on the landline numbers 022-9240136 and 022-9240005 or 118 if the local offices did not address their complaints.