No Unscheduled Load Shedding In Ramadan, Governor Warns Power, Gas Authorities
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has directed the PESCO and SNGPL authorities to strictly avoid unscheduled power load shedding and gas shortages during the holy month of Ramazan.
Emphasizing the need for uninterrupted electricity and gas supply, he urged officials to ensure that residents, especially during Sehri and Iftar, do not face any inconvenience.
The Governor issued these directives while addressing separate meetings with power and gas officials at Governor House on Wednesday, following public complaints about frequent outages and low gas pressure across the province especially in Dera Ismail Khan.
During the meeting, PESCO Chief Engineer Akhtar Hameed Khan briefed the Governor on the province's electricity situation. He said that power load shedding is being conducted according to a schedule set by the central office, with special efforts to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Sehri and Iftar hours.
He further informed that directives had been issued for uninterrupted power supply during these critical hours, particularly in Dera Ismail Khan and other districts, under a load management strategy.
He also mentioned that the construction of the Band Korai Grid Station in D.I. Khan had been completed, which would further improve the electricity supply in the area.
Governor Kundi expressed concern over the severe power issues in the province, particularly in D.I. Khan and the southern districts.
He said that he had been receiving continuous complaints from the public about power outages during Sehri and Iftar.
The Governor directed PESCO officials to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramazan, emphasizing the sacred nature of the month and the need to facilitate the public during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh prayers.
Meanwhile, in another meeting, Sui Gas officials provided a detailed briefing on ensuring uninterrupted gas supply during Sehri and Iftar hours.
General Manager of SNGPL, Waqasullah Shinwari, informed the Governor that gas supply to consumers across the province was being maintained without disruptions. He added that teams were actively working in all districts to resolve issues such as low gas pressure and leakage.
Shinwari also reported that the gas pipeline installation in areas like Kotla Sydan, Band Korai, and other suburban parts of D.I. Khan was nearing completion. Additionally, five new TBS (Town Border Stations) had been set up in D.I. Khan city, which would permanently resolve the issue of low gas pressure in the area.
Governor Kundi directed Sui Gas officials to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply across all districts, particularly in D.I. Khan, throughout Ramazan.
He emphasized that preventing low gas pressure and supply disruptions during Sehri and Iftar was a key responsibility. He urged officials to take all necessary measures to prevent complaints and provide maximum relief to the public during the sacred month.
