No Untested Milk To Enter Into Big Cities: Cheeme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

No untested milk to enter into big cities: Cheeme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Wednesday said under the new mechanism, to be introduced by the government, no impure milk would be allowed to enter in big cities of the country.

"We are going to make milk pure. Milk will not enter in any big city without testing," Cheema said while addressing a press conference here.

The SAPM said that despite per capita milk consumption of Rs20,000 compared to just Rs6500 per capita flour consumption, no attention was being given toward this important food product, urging media to highlight the issues of impure milk as it had been doing in case of flour.

He said that it was for the first time that the government was giving special attention to improve quality of milk and ensure that citizens get pure milk.

He said that people had sacred relations with milk and honey but unfortunately both these commodities were being contaminated.

The minister said that the government was focusing to boost milk production by three times for local consumption and for export purposes. He said that the country had around $25 billion milk export potential which needed to be exploited to earn foreign exchange.

