No Urea fertilizer shortage in south Punjab: Dr Faisal Zahoor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor said that over 390,000 bags of Urea fertilizers were available in stock which was sufficient to meet demand.

He while reviewing Urea availability in a meeting here on Tuesday said," There is no shortage of Urea fertilizer in south Punjab however, stern action is being taken against those involved in its hoarding and black marketing." Officials informed that hoarders were fined Rs 13.3 millions. Similarly, 84 FIRs were also lodged against them.

Nine shops were sealed during the raids.

Dr Zahoor Agha directed the officials to expedite the process of raids and bring the hoarders to the court of justice.

He also urged masses to cooperate with agriculture department teams for identification of the hoarded fertilizers.

The experts also stated that the wheat crop completed the first 60 days.

"Now there is no need to apply Urea at this stage as it can harm the crop and invite different diseases. Careful approach should be adopted for use of fertilizers," they maintained.