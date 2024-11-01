No Urgency For 27th Amendment: Advisor On Legal Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 09:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister’s Advisor on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Friday that the government was not in a hurry regarding the 27th constitutional amendment.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the amendment would move forward with the support of all political stakeholders.
He said that the 27th constitutional amendment was under consideration with broad political consensus as its guiding principle.
He said that the amendment will incorporate demands from political allies, including MQM’s call for empowered local governments under Article 140-A.
ANP’s suggestion to rename KP province was also will be incorporated, while civil society and Bar association input will also be welcomed in the amendments, he said.
Answering a question, he said that the a need for more judges, explaining that the current number was insufficient after the 26th Amendment.
“Increasing judges is necessary to address the backlog of cases and form constitutional benches, ultimately to provide relief to the people,” he said.
Malik predicted that discussions on the 27th amendment could continue into next year, given the government’s ongoing diplomatic commitments and upcoming visits from foreign delegations.
