UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No US Military, Air Base Inside Pakistan: FO

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

No US military, air base inside Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson Monday out-rightly rejected certain speculations about presence of US military or air base inside Pakistan and said that such baseless and irresponsible speculations must be avoided.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson in a press release said "There was no US military or air base in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided".

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001.

"No new agreement has been made in this regard," it was maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

36 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 hour ago

Govt empowers institutions to act without fear: Sh ..

24 seconds ago

Another seven die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago

US stocks gain as markets monitor infrastructure d ..

27 seconds ago

Myanmar Coup Opposition Coalescing Into Armed Defe ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.