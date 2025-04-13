No use of expired stents at PIC, says Punjab health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has clarified that the reports regarding the use of expired stents at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) are misleading.

He stated that all individuals involved in the matter were dealt with strictly, and departmental action has already been taken.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Health Minister assured the public that the treatment of every patient at PIC is closely monitored by the Chairman board of Management, Executive Director, and the Medical Superintendent themselves.

He emphasized that patients continue to avail healthcare services at PIC with full confidence.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further asserted that only guaranteed and quality-assured stents are being used for patients. “Alhamdulillah, treatment facilities are now being provided on a priority basis at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology,” he added.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to transparency and quality care in all health institutions across Punjab.