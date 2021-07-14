'No Vaccination No Service' policy implemented in municipal committee Dijkot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :'No Vaccination No Service' policy was implemented in municipal committee Dijkot on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr/Administrator Municipal Committee Dijkot Umar Maqbool informed the people to get themselves vaccinated as only vaccinated people would be provided departmental services in the municipal committee.

He asked the people to come to the office for their work only after getting vaccinated, otherwisethey would not be treated.

He said that 'No Vaccination No Service' policy had also been implemented in tehsil office.