No vaccination, no service:distt admin instructs public offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :District government on Tuesday issued public departments renewed instructions not to serve an individual who didn't receive corona vaccine dose until now.

As part of new modus operandi to expedite vaccination drive, DC Ali Shehzad forwarded notification to the departments titled as "no vaccination, no service"here.

Apart from public departments, banks and private institutions were also directed to display notices at their entry points to convey their clients for getting vaccinated to prevent from coronavirus disease.

Moreover, heads of local public departments were directed to submit certificates in order to ensure that all of their staffers were inoculated properly.

According to spokesman of DC office, a letter would be written to District Accounts Office to stop salaries of public employees who didn't get injected the Covid injection.

In addition, checking of corona vaccination certificates of employees working in restaurants, malls and brand stores were being started through magistrates.

On the other hand, Ali Shehzad has asked Health Department to further direct high court, district courts and cattle markets to install corona vaccination camps. The new direction was issued in light of National Command Operation Center (NCOC)'s instruction, added the spokesman.

It's pertinent to note that NCOC has given target to districts to vaccinate 40 percent of their population at least to refrain from wave of Covid-19.

